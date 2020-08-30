Russia reports 4,980 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Russia in the past day reached 4,980 and the total case tally hit 990,326, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the data, the daily growth rate in the past 15 days did not exceed 0.5%.

Some 695 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow, 186 in St. Petersburg, 165 in the Moscow Region, 143 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 134 in the Rostov Region.

The lowest growth rate was registered in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions (0%), the Moscow and Smolensk Regions (0.2%), Moscow, the Kamchatka Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the Kursk and Tula Regions and the Chechen Republic (0.3%).

Currently, some 166,251 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.