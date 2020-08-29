677 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Moscow - crisis center

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours 677 new coronavirus infections were recorded in Moscow, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

"There are 677 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus infection in the capital. The average number of new cases over a week has decreased by more than 22% in two months. 8.7% of new cases are people over 80, 10.2% are children. All patients as well as those who had been in contact with them are already under medical observation," the statement said.

It is specified that according to the criteria of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the value below one indicates a stable epidemiologic situation in the city. Despite the increase in coronavirus testing volumes, the number of new cases in Moscow remains low.