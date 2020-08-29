COVID-19 spread coefficient in Russia reaches one

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The COVID-19 spread coefficient in Russia has increased to reach the value of one. In Moscow the coefficient is also at this mark for the second day in a row, according to TASS calculations based on the data from the coronavirus crisis center published on Saturday.

In five out of ten regions with the most number of infections this value remains below one. These include the Krasnoyarsk and Moscow Regions (0.98), the Sverdlovsk Region (0.97), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (0.84), and the Irkutsk Region (0.79).

In the Rostov Region the coefficient was at the mark of one, in St. Petersburg - at 1.02, in the Voronezh Region - at 1.05, and in the Nizhny Novgorod Region the coefficient was at 1.14 which is the highest value for this region since the beginning of June.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected by one infected person before isolation. According to the consumer rights watchdog’s recommendations, those regions registering a figure that is equal to or less than one, may, while observing the norms of available "infectious" hospital slots and testing volumes, start to lift some of its coronavirus restrictive measures. If the coefficient decreases to 0.8 and less, the region may enter the second stage, and upon reaching a value of 0.5 and less, it can move on to the third stage.