School year in Russia to begin on September 1, Putin says

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. New school year for schoolchildren and students in Russia will begin on September 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Sergey Brilev on the Russia-1 TV channel on Saturday.

"Yes, of course, the decision is made, on the regional and on the state level," Putin said, answering the corresponding question.

The President emphasized that it is necessary to do everything possible to comply with the requirements of sanitary doctors. Speaking of protective masks at schools, Putin noted that "sometimes it can be difficult." "It is not easy for the instructors. We all need to understand this," the President noted.