5,917 COVID-19 patients recover in Russia over 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 5,917, in all, 804,383 patients have recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date surpassed 81.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,393 patients were discharged in Moscow, 365 - in the Ulyanovsk Region, 170 patients - in the Arkhangelsk Region, 168 - in the Orenburg Region, and 148 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 111, compared to 110 the day before. In all, 17,025 patients have died which makes up 1.73% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Over 24 hours, 15 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 12 - in Moscow, seven fatalities - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and six fatalities were registered in the Rostov and Krasnoyarsk Regions each, while in 34 regions the number of fatalities has not exceeded five.