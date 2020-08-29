Another 1,393 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow, deputy mayor says

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow doctors have cured another 1,393 patients infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total to 212,301, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Saturday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps growing. Over the past day another 1,393 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 212,301," she said.

According to the Deputy Mayor, the doctors conduct special tests after treatment to confirm the absence of the disease. She reiterated that upon discharge, all patients who need to remain under observation receive appropriate recommendations. Moscow residents, who have recovered, have been asked to donate their plasma. People aged 18 to 55 can become blood plasma donors, provided they do not have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, and Hepatitis B and C.