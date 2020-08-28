Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Twelve more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities nearing 4,800, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Twelve coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,798.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly improved. By today, Moscow has reported more than 260,300 confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 210,900 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

To date, 980,405 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 798,466 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 16,914 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.