Use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be strictly controlled - developer

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be strictly controlled, Deputy Research Director at the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Dmitry Logunov told reporters on Thursday.

"Every vaccine tube will have a QR code. Everyone getting the vaccine in civilian circulation will have a special app," Logunov said. "As a result, regulatory bodies will collect all information regarding the use of the vaccine through regional health departments. So the use of the vaccine will be strictly controlled," he added.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July. According to the Russian Health Ministry, experience shows that such vaccines are capable of creating long-term immunity that lasts for up to two years.