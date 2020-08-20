{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be strictly controlled - developer

Regulatory bodies will collect all information regarding the use of the vaccine through regional health departments

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be strictly controlled, Deputy Research Director at the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Dmitry Logunov told reporters on Thursday.

Read also
No consensus of opinion about of Sputnik V vaccine’s readiness for mass use

"Every vaccine tube will have a QR code. Everyone getting the vaccine in civilian circulation will have a special app," Logunov said. "As a result, regulatory bodies will collect all information regarding the use of the vaccine through regional health departments. So the use of the vaccine will be strictly controlled," he added.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July. According to the Russian Health Ministry, experience shows that such vaccines are capable of creating long-term immunity that lasts for up to two years.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rises by 12 to 4,710
Moscow has so far recorded over 255,100 coronavirus cases and nearly 201,600 recoveries
Read more
Putin tells European Council president meddling in Belarus’ affairs is counterproductive
The European Council members following a video conference on August 19 announced plans to impose sanctions against a number of individuals of Belarus following the election in the country
Read more
Ukraine quits seven CIS civil aviation agreements
Read more
Russia to unveil export version of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter at Army-2020 forum
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Beijing dismisses potential US sanctions against Russia and China over Iran as ‘illegal’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading to the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday to inform the Security Council about Washington’s decision to launch the process of reinstating anti-Iranian sanctions, which will come into force in 30 days
Read more
Belarus puts troops along Western border on full combat alert
Earlier, Lukashenko said that the Western countries were building up military strength in the region
Read more
Lithuania’s sanctions against Lukashenko proof of interference in Belarusian affairs
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that "now Minsk gets bulletproof evidence of Western interference in Belarusian domestic affairs"
Read more
Direct and indirect outside interference observed in Belarus — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have been discussing foreign meddling in the domestic affairs of Belarus, the spokesman informed
Read more
Belarus needs to choose its path on its own, Merkel says
There should be no foreign interference, she added
Read more
Putin tells Merkel foreign interference in Belarus’ affairs is unacceptable
The German chancellor, in her turn, stressed that the Belarusian authorities must give up the use of force against peaceful demonstrators, the German Cabinet of Ministers’ Spokesman Steffen Seibert informed
Read more
Lukashenko urges EU not to discuss Belarus, but focus on its own problems
The Belarusian leader pledged to give a rebuff to foreign interference in the situation in Belarus
Read more
Belarus’s Lukashenko says creation of opposition’s Coordination Council ‘coup attempt’
Lukashenko warned those who "joined this headquarters" that "adequate measures" will be taken against them
Read more
Russian ISS astronaut detects a group of UFOs over Southern hemisphere
The spaceman stated that he had informed Russian state space corporation Roscosmos about his findings, also sending the video to the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Read more
EU does not recognize results of Belarusian election, European Council president says
The relevant document also calls for the release of prisoners and an end of violence against protesters
Read more
Gazprom retains forecast for average gas price in EU at $133 in 2020
Forward gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub at the end of the year show a level of about $160 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is significantly higher than current spot prices
Read more
Alexei Navalny is in serious condition
Earlier on Thursday, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger had made an emergency landing in Omsk
Read more
Lavrov suggests mediation bids be offered directly to Minsk, not 'through the microphone'
The top diplomat cautioned against repeating the scenario of the 2014 Maidan events in Ukraine in the context of the recent proposals voiced by Lithuania and Poland
Read more
Putin: Sanctions against Russia can be overcome
Read more
Lukashenko orders defense ministry to track NATO forces movement in Poland, Lithuania
Read more
European Parliament does not recognize Lukashenko as elected president of Belarus
Besides, the European Parliament supports the decision of EU foreign ministers on introducing individual sanctions against "all those responsible for violence and the falsified presidential elections"
Read more
Russia to launch Soyuz MS-17 crewed spacecraft to orbital outpost on October 14
The spacecraft is set to arrive at the orbital outpost in three hours and 20 minutes after making two orbits of the Earth, according to the plans
Read more
Lukashenko coordinates his actions with Putin via Union State, Post-Soviet security bloc
The spokesperson noted that the two leaders had held several phone calls
Read more
Criminal case opened against Belarusian opposition for attempt to seize power
Commenting on the setting up of the Coordination Council by a group of Belarusian citizens, the country's prosecutor general said that the creation of such bodies is unlawful
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
US refusal makes it impossible to hold summit on Iran as proposed by Russia, says Kremlin
On August 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding an online summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Germany and Iran soon to focus on the JCPOA implementation issues
Read more
Navalny’s plane conducts emergency landing in Omsk over blogger’s suspected poisoning
Russian blogger suspected of having been poisoned, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh claimed
Read more
Russian defense firm to feature latest ABM launcher at Army-2020 forum
The Army-2020 international military and technical forum will run on August 23-29
Read more
Press review: Moscow slams EU’s meddling in Belarus and global corporations exit China
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 20th
Read more
Belarusian opposition ready for contacts with Russia
On August 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Belarusian election was not perfect, stressing that the Belarusian leadership admits that
Read more
G7 to put forward its plan for WHO reform
The goal is to increase the organization’s operational efficiency and ensure full transparency of information about disease outbreaks both on behalf of the WHO and its member states, according to Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper
Read more
Trump calls Putin ‘world-class chess player’ along with Xi and Erdogan
Biden would not be able to work with them as an equal partner, Trump said
Read more
No need in assistance for Belarus as part of CSTO and Union State now, says Kremlin
In comment on reports that the convoys of Russian military equipment were allegedly heading to the Belarusian border, the presidential spokesman stressed that "the Russian military equipment was in the entire territory of the Russian Federation"
Read more
UFO video footage captured by Russian cosmonaut sent for analysis - Roscosmos
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner, who is currently at the ISS, said that he might have detected a group of five unidentified flying objects (UFOs) when shooting a time lapse video
Read more
Press review: Belarus protests dying down and Big Pharma fears Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 19
Read more
Russia to unveil its newest Hermes missile system during Army-2020 forum
Hermes has an autonomous missile guidance system of the fire-and-forget type
Read more
Airline affirms Navalny did not eat or drink anything on board Moscow-bound flight
Earlier on Thursday, the plane carrying the opposition politician made an emergency landing after he suddenly felt under the weather in mid-flight
Read more
Chinese vaccine produced by Sinopharm to be available in December for $150
On June 23, the third stage of clinical trials began in the United Arab Emirates, after which the vaccine is expected to be registered, according to official data
Read more
Syria’s SANA news agency reports rocket attack on US base in Deir ez-Zor
Еhe attack targeted a US base near the Conoco oil field controlled by US troops and Kurdish units
Read more
Lukashenko reappoints Roman Golovchenko as Belarusian PM
All members of the previous government have retained their positions in the new government
Read more
Press review: Belarus sanctions may hit Moscow and Europe chooses LNG over Russian gas
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 14
Read more
Russian investigators launch case over general's death in Syria
The Russian Investigative Committee said finding those guilty was 'a matter of honor'
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
FSB foils Ukrainian intelligence’s kidnapping plot against Donbass military leader
Read more
Russian general killed, two servicemen wounded in Syria explosion
An improvised roadside bomb exploded 15 km from the city of Deir ez-Zor when a Russian military convoy was returning to its base after a humanitarian mission
Read more
Mexico interested in Russian COVID-19 vaccine - Foreign Ministry
On August 11, Russia was the first to register a coronavirus vaccine, naming it Sputnik V
Read more
Opposition figure Alexei Navalny hooked up to ventilator, unconscious, says spokeswoman
Earlier on Thursday, Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger had made an emergency landing in Omsk after be felt unwell
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
Kremlin vows should Navalny’s poisoning be confirmed, an investigation will follow
The spokesman refused to comment on the reports of several law enforcement officers arriving at the hospital where Navalny is currently receiving treatment
Read more
Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya calls on Europe not to recognize Belarusian election
The address was posted in English on YouTube
Read more
Russia tells UNSC only Belarusians themselves can resolve their national problems
Belarus has been engulfed in mass protests since August 9 when the country held its presidential election, as people reject the official results of the vote, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials reveal no serious side effects
According to the developer, the most common side effects are pain in the injection spot, hypothermia in some volunteers and headache
Read more