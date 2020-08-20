Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rises by 12 to 4,710

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rose by 12 in the past 24 hours, the city’s coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 12 patients have died in Moscow who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus," the statement reads. The overall number of coronavirus deaths in the city has climbed to 4,710.

Moscow has so far recorded over 255,100 coronavirus cases and nearly 201,600 recoveries.

To date, 942,106 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 755,513 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 16,099 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.