Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Ten more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,660, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Ten coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,666.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly stabilized. By today, Moscow has reported nearly 252,400 confirmed coronavirus cases. Some 197,000 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

According to the latest statistics, more than 21.4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 771,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 922,853 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 732,968 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,685 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.