Expert: Modern methods making possible to reduce vaccine development time to one month

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Modern research methods make possible to develop vaccine prototypes in advance, lowering the timeframe of vaccine development to one month in case of necessity, Director of the N. F. Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV Channel.

"Current gene engineering methods enable creating in advance prototype vaccines against epidemically significant strains that may appear, as we anticipate. Such prototypes can be developed in advance and simply stored in fridges as a specific pharmaceutical. This will make possible to reduce the time for new medicines development to actually one month, probably even to smaller terms, rather than during five months," the expert said.

The advantage of the vaccine development by the center is that it is bi-component, Gintsburg noted. The immunity after vaccination is expected to remain four about two years, he added.

On August 11, Russia registered the first coronavirus vaccine known as Sputnik V.