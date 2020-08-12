Moscow records another 11 coronavirus deaths - monitoring center

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 11 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 11 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus have died in Moscow," the statement reads.

The city’s coronavirus death toll has reached 4,622. Moscow recorded over 249,600 coronavirus cases and about 192,700 recoveries as of August 12.

To date, 902,701 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 710,298 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,260 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.