Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by over 5,400 in the past day

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 5,427 in the past day, reaching 850,870, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to its data, the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.7% in the past 12 days.

Some 664 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 199 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 168 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 163 in St. Petersburg and 157 in the Moscow Region.

The lowest growth rate was registered in the Moscow Region (0.2%), North Ossetia (0.2%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), Karachayevo-Cherkessia (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), the Tula Region (0.3%), the Lipetsk Region (0.3%) and the Trans-Baikal Region (0.3%).

To date, some 186,569 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection.

The number of patients diagnosed with the coronavirus in Russia grew by 3,649 in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries to 650,173.

According to the crisis center, 76% of those infected have recovered.

In the past day, 761 patients were discharged from hospitals in Moscow, 212 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 201 in the Moscow Region, 159 in the Khabarovsk Region and 156 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll grew by 70 in the past day versus 95 a day earlier, the lowest figure since May 3.

1.66% of all those infected in Russia died and the total death toll hit 14,128.

Over the past day, 12 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 6 in the Novosibirsk Region, 5 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 4 in St. Petersburg, the Moscow and Tula Regions. The death toll in 23 other Russian regions did not exceed 3.