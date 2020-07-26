13 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Thirteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,400 the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Thirteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,411.

By now, Moscow has reported more than 238,000 coronavirus cases. Nearly 175,000 patients have recovered.

To date, 812,485 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 600,250 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,269 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.