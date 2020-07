MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Over 266,000 citizens remain under medical supervision over the suspected coronavirus infection in Russia, the country’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor reported on Saturday.

"A total of 266,740 people remain under medical supervision in the Russian Federation," the statement says.

Overall, Russia has conducted over 26.6 million coronavirus tests, including 309,000 in the past twenty-four hours, the sanitary watchdog said.