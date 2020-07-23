Russian consumer watchdog launches portal for coronavirus-related publications

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer watchdog has announced the launch of COVID-19 Preprints, the Russian portal for scientific publications about the novel coronavirus infections, where both Russian and foreign authors can upload their research before official publication in journals, the news came out on the watchdog’s website Thursday.

"The aim of the new portal is to increase openness and accessibility of COVID-19 research results, boost cooperation between scientists and inform about the results of research. The portal makes it possible to quickly communicate results of research on the issues of epidemiology, diagnosis, clinical picture, treatment and prevention of the novel coronavirus infection to the scientific medical community," the statement reads. The agency added that both Russian and foreign scientists and authors, including researchers from CIS, EAEU and SCO member states, can upload their research results in Russian or English.

At the time of the launch, the portal has four sections: Epidemiology, Diagnosis, Clinical Picture and Treatment, Prevention. Preprints can be published for free, articles can also be accessed free of charge. It is noted that the materials are pre-moderated but not reviewed. "Authors receive an opportunity to instantly inform the scientific community about the results of their research and receive feedback from colleagues before publication in journals," the project’s website notes.

Preprints can be uploaded before or simultaneously with submitting the research to journal, however, the portal will reject already accepted and published materials. Preprints are accessible at the platform 48 hours after submission.