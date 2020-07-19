{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Reports about release of two Russians in Libya not confirmed by Russian foreign ministry

Al Hadath television channel said earlier in the day, citing its own sources, that the two Russians had arrived in Istanbul. No further details were given

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry has not confirmed reports about the release of two Russian nationals, Maksim Shugalei and Samer Hasan Ali Sueifan, employees of the Russian non-profit organization Foundation for National Values Protection who were detained in 2019.

"The Russian foreign ministry does not confirm this information," a ministry official told TASS on Sunday.

Al Hadath television channel said earlier in the day, citing its own sources, that the two Russians had arrived in Istanbul. No further details were given.

Shigalei and Sueifan were detained in Libya in May 2019. The Tripoli-based Attorney General’s Office has accused them of meddling in Libya’s domestic affairs and elections, and of conducting public activities in the country without permission from local authorities and security agencies. Moreover, the Attorney General’s Office claims that the Russian men had gone to the locations they were barred from visiting.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on July 18 that Russia had received written guarantees of the Libyan Government of National Accord that the issues of the Russian nationals’ release would be resolved soon.

Radio contact lost with An-2 plane with 6 people aboard in Buryatia - emergencies services
Its flight route is unknown, the spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department said
Russian fighters shadow Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center stressed
Turkey pledges to ensure safety of info about S-400 systems purchased from Russia
The official said that from the very start, Ankara has planned to integrate the Russian-made systems into its defense
US Navy officer charged with transmitting classified email to Russian national
The charge sheet refers to an incident occurred in January 2019 at or near Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska
FSB thwarts terror plot in Russia’s Far East
The detained man intended to leave for the Middle East afterwards to take part in the activities of terrorist groups
Russian pharmaceutical company signs deal to release Oxford vaccine against coronavirus
The pharmaceutical company noted that the vaccine is currently undergoing research, which should determine how well it protects against coronavirus, and estimate its safety and immune response in humans
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 contradict international law - EU
European policies should be determined here in Europe not by third countries, Josep Borrell noted
Russian Defense Ministry informs foreign counterparts of snap combat readiness drill
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin pointed out that the drills involve about 15,000 service members, about 400 aircraft, over 26,000 weapons and military hardware, and over 100 vessels
US needs billions to adjust missile shield for hypersonic missiles — Russian official
In his words "hundreds of billions of dollars of US taxpayers" have already been spent to create the missile shield, and more will be needed
Baku, Yerevan exchange statements on possibility of striking critical infrastructure
Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border flared up on July 12
Press review: Putin’s May decree adjusted and clashes erupt between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 14
Investigators collected proof of Russian governor’s involvement in murders after 14 years
Russia’s Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that the witnesses were intimidated and refused to testify
Moscow court arrests four more suspects in baby trade scandal
The criminal case was initiated in January this year, after a newborn boy body was discovered in a settlement in the Moscow Region
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Belarus to remain ‘close and native’ country for Russia, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian leader had a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier Friday
Duty free festival to kick off on Hainan in July
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
Putin changes plans, will visit Crimea on July 20
On Thursday he will instead call the first meeting on the budget process
Figure skater Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya found dead in Moscow
The preliminary cause of death is suicide
Chinese Entrepreneurs Union in Russia intends to promote Russian products on Hainan
Hainan cuts jet fuel prices for Chinese and foreign airlines
Thus, Hainan currently has the lowest price for fuel stored in customs warehouses
Russia may finish first in race for coronavirus vaccine, says expert
Phase 2 trials of this vaccine will be completed on August 3
Russian Black Sea Fleet ships deploy to designated areas in snap combat readiness check
The surprise combat readiness check involves over 3,000 personnel and more than 300 items of military hardware, including warships and combat aircraft, and also the troops and equipment of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps
Peskov says ‘got lucky’ to become Putin’s spokesman
He revealed that there is no such thing as creative freedom at this post, as well as at his previous occupations
Russian shipyard floats out first serial Borei-A-class nuclear-powered submarine
The lead submarine of Project 955A, the Knyaz Vladimir, has already entered service with the Russian Navy
Kremlin rebuffs UK’s ‘hacking attack’ accusations against Russia
The Kremlin spokesman said he knew nothing about the Cozy Bear hacking group
Hainan introduces preferential income tax for certain groups of specialists
In accordance with the decision, such a rate will be maintained until the end of 2024
Unfair competition: Kremlin blasts US threat against EU companies over Russian pipelines
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 project was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions
Moscow vows to penalize those imposing sanctions against Russians - envoy to UK
There is only one body who can impose sanctions and this is the United Nations," Andrei Kelin told
US quits Open Skies Treaty in bid to fully control space - Russian defense official
According to Ryzhkov, Russia’s current technologies used during the Open Skies Treaty implementation are seven years ahead of those of its rivals
Hainan conducts large-scale campaign to boost consumption
The "618" promotion was first held in China in 2013
US researchers traced mobile phone signals at defense sites in Russia - newspaper
The newspaper reporters the US researchers implemented an experimental project aimed at demonstrating opportunities of using cellular communication data from the open sources for defense or intelligence needs
Russia chooses first 13 countries for resuming international flight connection
The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka
UN Secretary General initiates New Global Deal for fairer world order
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks, he said
Number of Hainan market participants exceeds one million
According to the Hainan Department of Commerce, in 2019, 338 enterprises with foreign capital were created in the province
Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors
According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs
Press review: Can Russia resolve the Azeri-Armenian clash and OSCE leadership decapitated
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 17
Russian figure skater Trusova lands all quadruple jumps and triple axel - Coach Plushenko
In late May, Trusova, 16, scored another entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the first-ever female figure skater to land a quad flip jump
Russian hi-tech firm develops mobile anti-drone system
The system can identify a drone under the ‘friend or foe’ principle without an operator’s participation
Over 50 countries submit purchase requests for anti-COVID-19 Avifavir
The production of the drug has been increased to 300,000 courses a month
‘Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy rolling over in their graves’: Diplomat rips Trump’s EU jab
According to the Russian diplomat, the former US presidents that saw the beginning of the European integration process would have been taken aback by Trump’s statements
Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug released in Russia
Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself
China's Tanso-2 research vessel returns to Sanya port
Hainan is setting up a big modern laboratory for deep-sea ocean research
Cause of Nantes Cathedral fire could be arson - prosecutor
He noted that three different sources of fire point to this version: one at the level of the big organ, and two to the right and to the left of the nave
S&P confirms Russia's BBB-rating with ‘stable’ outlook
The decline in oil prices, reduction of oil output under the OPEC+ deal, and the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a decrease in the Russian economy by 4.8% in 2020, the report said
Russia may get COVID-19 vaccine earlier due to favorable infrastructure - head of RDIF
We have lots of infrastructure for vaccine development, Kirill Dmitriev said
Armenian army needs no assistance to control situation on border with Azerbaijan
The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border escalated on July 12, when Azerbaijan said that the Armenian army had tried to attack Azerbaijan’s positions with use of artillery systems
Press review: US to target Nord Stream 2’s EU creditors and Russia cracks down on US cult
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 16
Shipbuilders deliver two latest fast-speed patrol boats to Russian Navy
The boats officially entered service with the Baltic Fleet
About 150,000 Russian troops go on high alert in snap combat readiness check
The surprise combat readiness check is held on Putin's order
Russian, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss situation in South Caucasus
The phone call was held on the initiative of Azerbaijan
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
