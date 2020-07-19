Reports about release of two Russians in Libya not confirmed by Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry has not confirmed reports about the release of two Russian nationals, Maksim Shugalei and Samer Hasan Ali Sueifan, employees of the Russian non-profit organization Foundation for National Values Protection who were detained in 2019.

"The Russian foreign ministry does not confirm this information," a ministry official told TASS on Sunday.

Al Hadath television channel said earlier in the day, citing its own sources, that the two Russians had arrived in Istanbul. No further details were given.

Shigalei and Sueifan were detained in Libya in May 2019. The Tripoli-based Attorney General’s Office has accused them of meddling in Libya’s domestic affairs and elections, and of conducting public activities in the country without permission from local authorities and security agencies. Moreover, the Attorney General’s Office claims that the Russian men had gone to the locations they were barred from visiting.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on July 18 that Russia had received written guarantees of the Libyan Government of National Accord that the issues of the Russian nationals’ release would be resolved soon.