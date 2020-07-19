Rostselmash’s ex-director wounded, his sister killed in robbery attack on their house

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 19. /TASS/. Former director of Rostselmash, Russia’s leading agricultural machinery manufacturer, Yuri Peskov has been wounded and his sister has been killed in a robbery attack on their house in Russia’s southern Rostov region, a source in the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"A robbery attack was committed on Sunday on the house of Rostselmash former director Yuri Peskov. Along with Peskov, his sister was in the house at the moment of the attack. She was killed. Peskov was taken to hospital," the source said.

According to medics of the hospital Peskov was taken to, the man has a head injury and is satisfactory condition.

A criminal case was opened. According to investigators, the body of a 80-year-old woman with the signs of death through violence was found in a house in the village of Novomargaritovo. The house’s 83-year-old owner with head and body injuries was also found inside the house. The man was taken to hospital.

Yuri Peskov was Rostselmash’s director for about 20 years, starting from 1978. He also worked as Deputy Minister of Tractor and Agricultural Machinery Building of the former Soviet Union. He told the title of Hero of Socialist Labor. Now he is on retirement benefit and lives in a village on the Azov Sea coast, some 100 kilometers of Rostov-on-Don.