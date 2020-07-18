Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 14 to 4,299

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus has risen by 14 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"Fourteen patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, a total of 4,299 deaths from confirmed COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is registered in the Russian capital.

As of July 18, Moscow has registered nearly 233,000 coronavirus cases, while more than 170,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, more than 14 million people have been infected worldwide and about 600,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 765,437 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 546,863 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,247 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.