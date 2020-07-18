Aeroflot repatriation flight with Russians onboard leave Paris for Moscow

PARIS, July 19. /TASS/. Another flight operated by the Russian largest carrier Aeroflot has taken off from Paris heading to Moscow, with 157 Russian nationals onboard, Russia’s embassy to France said in a statement on Saturday.

"Aeroflot’s repatriation flight SU2459 took off from Charles de Gaulle Airport at 19.12 local time on July 18, with citizens of the Russian Federation onboard," the statement says. "The Paris-Moscow flight has 168 passengers aboard. Among them are 157 Russian nationals, eight French, two Dutch citizens and one Greek."

The diplomats explained that "most Russians are heading for the homeland, in transit via Paris, from third countries, thanks to well-organized cooperation of Russia’s embassy to France with the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media and counterparts from diplomatic missions all over the world."

Aeroflot operated a previous flight from Paris on July 11.