Total number of coronavirus deaths in Moscow reaches 4,285

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus deaths in Moscow increased by 14, the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the situation with the coronavirus reported on Saturday.

"14 patients died in Moscow, all of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus," the headquarters said.

In total, 4,285 patients with confirmed coronavirus died in Moscow.

As of July 17, over 232,000 coronavirus cases were reported in Moscow, almost 170,000 patients recovered in the city.

