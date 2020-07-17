Acting Khabarovsk governor to be appointed by president soon — envoy

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon appoint acting governor of Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said on Friday.

"The matter will be handled by the Russian president. He will make the decision, based on the investigators’ stance. I don’t know when a report of this kind will be made, but I think it won’t take long, and the decision will be made very soon, because the absence of such decisions leads to certain instability. People don’t understand what is going on," Trutnev said during a working trip to the Russian Far East.