Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 27 to 4,143

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Another 27 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"Twenty-seven patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, a total of 4,143 deaths from confirmed COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is registered in the Russian capital.

As of July 11, Moscow has registered nearly 228,700 coronavirus cases, while more than 164,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, about 12,500,000 million people have been infected worldwide and about 560,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 720,547 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 497,446 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 11,205 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.