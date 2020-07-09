Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 28 to 4,087

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Another 28 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

"Twenty-eight patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, a total of 4,087 deaths from confirmed COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been registered in the Russian capital. As of July 9, Moscow has registered nearly 227,400 coronavirus cases so far, while more than 162,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 12,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 552,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 7,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 707,301 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 481,316 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 10,843 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.