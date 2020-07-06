24 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Twenty-four more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, bringing the death toll up to 3,999, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"Twenty-four coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 3,999.

The center once again warned the city dwellers that they should stay at home and call a doctor if they have symptoms of an acute respiratory disease.

To date, 687,862 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 454,329 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 10,296 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.