22 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

"Twenty-two coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 3,975.

To date, 681,251 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 450,750 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.