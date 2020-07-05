Coronavirus daily incidence rate in Moscow down by 60% on June 9 - crisis center

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The coronavirus daily incidence rate in Moscow has decreased by 59% since June 9 when coronavirus lockdowns were lifted, Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

According to its statistics, the incidence rate is down by 40% since June 23 when restaurants, cafes and fitness centers resumed their activities.

As follows from the latest update, as many as 650 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the capital city during the past day, with 43.5% of them being patients aged from 18 to 45, 33.4% - people aged from 46 to 65, 12.8% - people aged from 66 to 79, and 4.6% - patients older than 80. As many as 5.7% of the newly confirmed cases are children. All the patients and their close contacts have been placed under medical supervision.

To date, 681,251 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 450,750 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 10,161 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.