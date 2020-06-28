23 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Twenty-three more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, bringing the death toll up to 3,761, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Twenty-three coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 3,761.

The center once again warned the city dwellers that they should stay at home and call a doctor if they have symptoms of an acute respiratory disease.

To date, 634,437 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 399,087 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.