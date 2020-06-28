Putin says his visiting hospital for COVID patients was justified risk

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday it was a justified risk when he visited a hospital for coronavirus patients in Moscow’s Kommunarka.

"I wanted to see with my own eyes how things were going there. One thing is to learn about the situation from reports and to see it with one’s own eyes is quite a different thing," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "As a matter of fact, I have always behaved like that wherever anything might happen."

He said that before visiting the hospital in Kommunarka on March 24 he had "consulted specialists to find out a maximum safe way to visit the red zone and was equipped accordingly."

"Nevertheless, this gear did not spare the hospital’s chief physician (Denis Protsenko - TASS) from catching the disease," Putin noted. "But such things do happen. It was a risk but back then [Prime Minister Mikhail] Mishustin was not sick yet, so I could enjoy a certain freedom of action as a top official."

"I thought it was a justified risk. A risk is not justified when it doesn’t step from a necessity," Putin stressed.

"I needed to be at the hospital, to see how everything was organized. So, I don’t think it was an unjustified risk," he said, admitting that he had been advised not to enter the so-called red zone.

When asked what was the most difficult thing during the pandemic, Putin noted he never discriminated "between the most difficult and the easiest things" in such situations. "I am simply guided by the tasks I am facing and that are to be tackled first of all. And at that time, the priority task was to take care of people’s health and it was necessary to take prompt decisions to resolve that task," he added.