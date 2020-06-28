Putin calls preserving Russians’ health absolute priority for state

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Preserving lives and health of citizens is a key priority for Russia’s authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, noting that after solving this task Russia could cope with others.

"Life and health of citizens is the foundation of each state and any state. And for us, with our territories and demographic problems this is a major problem and issue and an absolute priority. It is most important to save lives and people’s health and then we will solve other problems," Putin said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 television.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9.9 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 495,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 634,437 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 399,087 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,073 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.