Putin says Russia’s inflation to reach 4% in the near future

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia will reach 4% in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin."

"Now we had [an annual inflation] of 3%. Even in the current environment we set the benchmark of 4 [percent] and most likely it will be nearly [percent]," Putin said.

Economy progress

Progress in Russia’s economy over the past 20 years will help the country overcome the crisis over the coronavirus pandemic with minimum losses, Vladimir Putin said.

"What was done in the past years enables us to hope that we will iron out this situation decently and with minimum losses," Putin said.

According to Putin, Russia’s economic reserves grew 50-fold in the past years. "Yes, we need to do a lot for diversifying economy, but this is happening," the president stressed.