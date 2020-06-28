No danger of new coronavirus outbreak in Moscow after lifting lockdown - mayor

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Moscow is not facing a situation when a number of COVID-19 cases could increase because the lockdown has been lifted, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"Many even rubbed their hands saying: "Look! You did everything early, you should not have done this. Now something terrible will happen. But nothing terrible occurred," Sobyanin said. "All these peaks are past. Situations have passed when there was an extreme danger that we would see a surge again [in the number of COVID-19 cases]."

Since June 23, Moscow switched to the third stage of lifting restrictions over the novel coronavirus. Restaurants, fitness centers and kindergartens resumed work and access reopened to the city’s infrastructure for sport and rest.