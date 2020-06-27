Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 24 to 3,738

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Another 24 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"Twenty-four patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, a total of 3,738 deaths from confirmed COVID-19 have been registered in the Russian capital.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,795,974 people have been infected worldwide and more than 496,689 deaths have been reported.

To date, 627,646 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 393,352 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,969 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.