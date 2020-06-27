Over 500,000 observers to monitor Russia’s constitutional amendments vote

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Civic Chamber, together with regional Civic Chambers, has registered more than 500,000 observers for the nationwide vote on the law on the amendments to the Russian Constitution, Chairperson of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said on Saturday.

"More than 500,000 observers for the all-Russian vote have been registered by now," she said.

Nationwide voting on constitutional amendments started in Russia on June 25. The official voting day under the presidential decree is July 1, but due to the coronavirus situation the voting period was extended for a week, from June 25 through July 1. Vote counting will begin in regions after 20:00 local time on July 1, when polling stations close. Along with the extended voting period (from June 25 to July 1), people can cast their votes outside polling stations at specially organized voting areas, including outdoors, or use contactless voting at home or the Mobile Voter application. Additionally, residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region can vote online.