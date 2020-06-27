Another 1,852 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow, says deputy mayor

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries have grown by 1,852 reaching 146,043, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova said.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 1,852 patients recovered after treatment in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who had recovered from the disease has climbed to 146,043," she said.

According to Rakova, special tests are conducted to confirm recovery. Patients who need to remain under medical supervision receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital. Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors.

People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.