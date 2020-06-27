Putin thanks teachers, graduates for studying despite pandemic

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. This year, teachers, lecturers and students did their best to keep the learning process uninterrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory letter to school and university graduates, posted on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

"The end of the academic year was difficult," he said. "But, most importantly, you, your teachers and your families worked as one team to ensure that courses, preparations for exams and final research paper defense was uninterrupted, against all odds."

Putin congratulated graduates and wished them to never stop dreaming and to be steadfast in pursuing their goals.

"I would like to tell you: never stop dreaming, harboring most daring aspirations. If you are sure of your goal - keep working to achieve it, no matter how unrealistic it might seem at the beginning," he said. "This is the only way to reach new inspiring heights in science, art, sports, technology, in any profession and in any favorite pasttime - and, therefore, in life."

"We believe in you and we know you will succeed. Good luck," he added.