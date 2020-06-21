Former Soviet leader Khrushchev’s son to be buried in Moscow in fall

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. Funeral for Sergey Khrushchev, the son of former leader of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev, will take place in Moscow in fall, his widow Valentina Golenko told TASS Saturday.

"The funeral will be in Moscow’s Novodevichy Convent," she said, underlining that the ceremony is provisionally planned for October. "I normally travel to Moscow on October 6," she added. However, it is possible that the coronavirus pandemic interferes with the plan, Golenko noted.

Sergey Khrushchev died at the age of 84 in the United States where he lived for more than 20 years, earlier reports said. He was born in Moscow in 1953 and accompanied his father, Nikita Khrushchev, in his US trip. In 1991, he moved to the US and was delivering lectures on the Cold War history at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Later, he obtained the US citizenship and lived in the country until his passing.