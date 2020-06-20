Some 90,000 Russians participate in online vote test

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. About 90,000 residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region in Central Russia took part in the testing of the online vote system to be used during the upcoming vote on constitutional amendments, the head of the Moscow government’s IT technologies department, Artyom Kostyrko, has told reporters.

"The voting is over. The turnout was 11%, less than 90,000 citizens took part in the test voting," he said.

According to deputy chairman of the Moscow Public Chamber, Alexei Venedictov, about 10,000 Nizhny Novgorod region residents and over 75,000 residents of Moscow took part in the vote.

The online voting system was tested between 08:00 on June 18 and 20:00 on June 19.