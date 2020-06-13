Coronavirus spread rate remains at 0.98 in Russia for third consecutive day

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread rate remained at 0.98 in Russia and grew by 0.02 to 0.78 in Moscow in the past day, according to the TASS calculations based on the data reported by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Saturday.

Among the ten Russian regions with the largest number of infected people, the coronavirus spread rate remains below 1 in the Moscow Region (0.97), St. Petersburg (0.87), Dagestan (0.79), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (0.85), the Tula Region (0.9), the Rostov Region (0.98) and the Kaluga Region (0.96).

The coronavirus spread rate shows how many people an infected person can infect on average before the person’s isolation. Pursuant to the recommendations issued by the country’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the regions where the coronavirus spread rate equals or is below 1 can start easing lockdown restrictions, given that they meet the criteria for available hospital beds and the population’s coverage with tests.

If the rate drops to 0.8 and less, a region can switch over to the second stage of easing the restrictions and proceed to the third stage, if the rate falls to 0.5 and less.