MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. About 322,500 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection, the country’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor reported on Saturday.

"A total of 1,559,429 people remained under medical supervision across Russia in the past period of 2020. As of June 12, 2020, 322,498 people are under supervision," the watchdog said in a statement.

To date, Russia has conducted over 14.6 million coronavirus tests, the sanitary watchdog said.