Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow surpass 119,000

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Another 1,534 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Moscow in the past twenty-four hours, bringing total recoveries to 119,558, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova announced on Saturday.

"The number of people who have recovered in Moscow keeps growing. In the past twenty-four hours, another 1,534 patients recovered after undergoing medical treatment. Overall, the number of people who have recovered from the illness has increased to 119,558 people," the deputy mayor said.