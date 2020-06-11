Russian ambassador to USA addresses compatriots in message timed to Russia Day

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov has addressed his compatriots in a special message timed to Russia Day celebrated on June 12.

"Dear compatriots, I would like to congratulate with Russia Day from the bottom of my heart. This date unites everyone who treasures Russia, who speaks Russian as their native language, who carries Russian culture and history with them," the ambassador said in a video message published on Thursday on the official Youtube channel of the Russian diplomatic mission.

"We commend the involvement of the Russian community in America in the life of our country. <…> I would like to wish good health, prosperity and success in all endeavors to all our compatriots. I hope you and your relatives and loved ones in Russia are well, and I wish you more opportunities to visit each other. You represent our country in the USA, and in this sense, you are diplomats as well. We count on your help in the improvement of Russian-American relations and in the fight against Russophobia. I am sure that we will rise to this task together," Antonov said.

Russia Day is a national holiday in the Russian Federation celebrated on June 12, the day the declaration of state sovereignty of RSFSR (the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic) was signed.