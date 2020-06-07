Putin congratulates ex-Austrian Chancellor on 75th birthday

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram congratulating former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schussel on his 75th birthday, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyublinsky said on Sunday.

"With great pleasure I fulfilled the order and conveyed congratulations of President Putin to former federal Chancellor Wolfgang Schussel on his 75th birthday," Lyublinsky wrote on his Facebook page.

In his telegram, the Russian leader highlighted Schussel’s high authority among Austrian citizens and abroad. "In Russia you are known as a fundamental supporter of enhancing friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," the telegram says. Putin wished the politician health, happiness and prosperity, adding that he warmly recalls meetings and meaningful conversations with Schussel.

Wolfgang Schussel was born on June 7, 1945 in Vienna. He served as a federal Chancellor of the Austrian Republic in 2000-2007.