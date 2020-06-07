Russia confirms 134 daily coronavirus deaths, a record low growth since May 25

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 134 in the past day to 5,859, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

The growth rate was at a record low level since May 25, when 92 deaths were recorded.

The average death rate in the country is 1.25%, according to TASS estimates.

According to the crisis center, 55 people died in Moscow, 31 in St. Petersburg, 10 in the Moscow Region, 5 in Dagestan and the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Nineteen other regions reported between 1 and 3 fatalities.