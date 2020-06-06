Russian justice ministry deems coronavirus restrictions proportionate and justified

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry deemed the restrictions imposed in Russia amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as proportionate and justified.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tasked the ministry with analyzing various coronavirus-related legislative acts, adopted in Russian regions, including the Moscow mayor’s decrees.

"Following the study, the Justice Ministry found out that the measures introduced on the territory of the Russian Federation (including the Moscow mayor’s decrees and the Moscow government’s regulatory acts), were adopted within the competence of the relevant authorities, undoubtedly correspond to the constitution’s goals of protecting citizen’s lives and health, proportionate to the threat of epidemic spreading on the Russian Federation’s territory," the Justice Ministry said.

"The analysis point out that the measures that are being taken are determined by the degree of threat on the territory of each Russian administrative region, and are accompanied by a large-scale state support to the most vulnerable sectors of economy and financial support to a broad category of citizens," the ministry added.