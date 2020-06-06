FACTBOX: Case of journalist Ivan Golunov

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. One year ago, on June 6, 2019, Moscow police officers detained Ivan Golunov, an investigative correspondent working for the Riga-based Meduza online newspaper, on drug trafficking charges. His case raised a public outcry, and the reporter was released as it turned out that the drugs were planted on him. Below is a summary of how Ivan Golunov’s case unfolded.

Detention and arrest

At 14:30 on June 6, 2019, police officers detained Ivan Golunov in downtown Moscow. A small bag with an unidentified substance was found in his backpack during search. On the evening of June 6, police and investigators searched his apartment to find several other similar bags and electronic scales. Golunov was taken to Moscow’s Western Administrative District Police Department.

According to police, they found four grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, in Golunov's backpack, while five grams of cocaine had apparently been discovered during a search of his rented apartment.

The news were made public only next morning. The Moscow police website published a statement about the detention of an unnamed 36-year-old man, suspected of drug trafficking, and nine photographs. Eight of them showed an improvised drug-making lab. However, later that day it turned out that the lab has no relation to Golunov whatsoever.

Ivan Golunov’s detention triggered a large public campaign in his support. On the noon of June 8, one-man protests began near the Moscow police’s main office. Some of the participants were detained, but the protests continued on the following day as well. On the same day it turned out that physical force was used against Golunov during his detention: officer Maxim Umetbayev hit him in a temple twice.

On June 8, Moscow’s Nikulinsky district court placed Ivan Golunov under house arrest.

Release and reaction

On June 9, Golunov’s criminal case was handed over for investigation from Moscow’s Western Administrative District to the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate in Moscow.

On June 10, Russia’s leading business media - Kommersant, Vedomosti and RBC - released identical front pages, featuring the ‘I/We = Ivan Golunov’ headlines. The newspapers made joint statements in connection with the journalist’s case. Among other things, journalists questioned the evidence in the Golunov case. On the same day it was announced that forensic experts found no drug substances in swabs taken from the journalist’s palms and nails, and no fingerprints on objects seized during the search.

On June 11, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that the criminal case against Golunov had been dismissed "in view of the failure to prove his participation in the crime." All charges were dropped, and he was released from house arrest on the same day.

On June 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree dismissing the chief of Moscow’s Western Administrative District police force, Andrei Puchkov, and the chief of the Drug Control Department of the Moscow police force, Yuri Devyatkin. On the following day, Putin said that the Russian Interior Ministry should create a special unit to investigate abuse in cases similar to that of Ivan Golunov.

Investigation and criminal case against officers

On June 21 it was announced that internal security branch of the Moscow police force has found that police personnel in the city’s western administrative district committed violations while detaining Golunov.

In mid-July the Interior Ministry announced that four police officers who took part in detaining the journalist were sacked.

A criminal case into suspected abuse of office was launched almost six months later, on December 19, 2019.

On January 2020, the Russian Investigative Committee detained five former officers from the police force of Moscow’s Western Administrative District - the head of drug police unit Igor Lyakhovets and his four subordinates (Roman Feofanov, Maxim Umetbayev, Akbar Sergaliyev, and Denis Konovalov).

According to investigators, the officers unlawfully acquired drugs and planted them on Golunov in June 2019. Moscow’s Basmanny Court ruled to place them all in custody on charges of abuse of office, evidence tampering and drug trafficking.

On February 5, the Russian Prosecutor General’s office offered up its formal apologies to Golunov for unjustified criminal prosecution.

In mid-February 2020, Denis Konovalov, one of the detained officers, pleaded guilty and said Lyakhovets ordered him to plant the drugs on Golunov. After that, Konovalov was placed under house arrest.

On June 2, 2020, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court extended the custody of the five officers until September 7.