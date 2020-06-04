Number of coronavirus deaths in Moscow rises by 57 to 2 806

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Another 57 patients infected with coronavirus died in Moscow over the past day, the total number of deaths in the city reached 2,806, the Operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus infection reported on Friday.

"57 patients died in Moscow, all of them were diagnosed with pneumonia, and tested positive for coronavirus," the report said.

Moscow ranks first in the country in terms of the number of patients with coronavirus - 189,214 people were infected, including 1,998 in the past day. Meanwhile, 94,715 people recovered.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

To date, a total of 441,108 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 204,623 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.