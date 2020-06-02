61 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Sixty-one more coronavirus-positive patients died in Moscow in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Sixty-one coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," the center said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 2,685.

To date, a total of 423,741 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 186,985 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.