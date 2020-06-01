71 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Seventy-onee more coronavirus-positive patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"Seventy-one coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," the center said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 2,624.

The center once again warned the city dwellers that they should stay at home and call a doctor if they have symptoms of an acute respiratory disease.

To date, a total of 414,878 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 175,877 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,855 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.