Russia’s system of registering causes of death is among world’s most accurate - official

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s system of registering causes of death is among the World’s most accurate, as a final diagnosis is made after an autopsy, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"You can take it from me that Russia’s system of registering causes of death is among the most accurate in the world. It means we always know the cause of death with a high degree of certainty. It is thanks to the traditional system of clinical diagnosis and post-mortem diagnosis, with the exception of certain especially criminal cases," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel when asked why Russia has such low mortality from the novel coronavirus infection.

Georgy Frank, a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and chief visiting pathologist of the Russian health ministry, said earlier that autopsy is made in 98% of lethal cases in Russia.

On May 27, Russia’s health ministry adopted recommendations on collecting morbidity and mortality statistics based of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Classification of Diseases. Thus, patients who have no complaints and symptoms should not be included into coronavirus statistics even if they have positive pests.

According to the latest update, the reference coronavirus mortality rate in Russia is 1.16%, or much lower than the world’s average.